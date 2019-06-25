Man trying to cross highway struck, killed by passing vehicle

HOUSTON - A Whataburger employee heading home from work is cooperating after police said he hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross a highway in northwest Harris County.

Police said a man believed to be in his early 30s was crossing Highway 249 near Bammel North Houston around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck.

The Whataburger employee identified as David Salazar drove to a nearby gas station to call his mother before driving back to the scene.

Authorities said Salazar told them the man came out of nowhere. Investigators determined the victim was not in a crosswalk when the incident happened.

Police said Salazar is cooperating and showed no intention of leaving the scene. He is not expected to face any charges.

