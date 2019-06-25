Man pinned under SUV, killed in fiery crash on North Freeway

HOUSTON - One person is dead after a fiery, overnight crash in north Houston.

According to authorities, the accident happened around midnight Monday on the North Freeway near Mount Houston Parkway.

A sedan was heading northbound when it started having issues police said. The driver stopped in a traffic lane and a man got out to check the car, police said.

While he was checking the car, a passing driver in an SUV slammed into the sedan, causing it to burst into flames, authorities said.

Officers said the man was pinned under the SUV and died at the scene. A woman who was inside the burning sedan had to be transported to a hospital for burns and other injuries, but she is expected to survive, police said.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said. She is cooperating with authorities.

