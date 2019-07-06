Man killed in motorcycle accident did not have headlight, helmet on, deputies say

A motorcyclist is dead after he sustained major injuries during a crash in west Harris County.

HOUSTON - A motorcyclist is dead after he suffered major injuries during a crash in west Harris County.

Deputies said the accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday on Eldridge Parkway.

The motorcyclist, 24, was heading south in the outside lane when he was struck by a silver Nissan that was turning left onto North Eldridge Parkway, authorities said.

The 57-year-old driver of the Nissan told deputies he was heading home when the accident happened.

According to the driver, the motorcyclist did not have his headlight on, so the driver of the Nissan did not see him until he felt the impact on his passenger side.

Deputies said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and he was transported to a hospital with major injuries; he later died at the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. Deputies said he showed no signs of impairment.

Investigators are working to determine if the motorcyclist was impaired and why he did not have his headlights on.

