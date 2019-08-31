Man killed in crash after running stop sign near Needville, deputies said

NEEDVILLE, Texas - A man was killed in a crash Friday after running a stop sign in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

The crash was reported about 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Padon and Needville-Fairchilds roads.

Fort Bend County deputies said the driver of a car was traveling south on Padon Road when he ran the stop sign and crashed into a pickup heading west on Needville-Fairchilds Road.

The driver of the car was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, deputies said.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The passenger in the pickup was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

It's not yet clear why the driver of the car ran the stop sign.

