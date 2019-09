A police officer photographs the scene of a deadly crash in west Houston on Sept. 16, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was hit and killed Monday by a vehicle in west Houston.

The crash was reported about 10:28 a.m. on South Dairy Ashford Road at Skymeadow Drive.

Houston police said the crash happened in the middle of the block.

The driver stopped at the scene, police said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

