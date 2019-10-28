Man ejected from vehicle dies in NE Houston crash

A man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in northeast Houston.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on I-10 at Mercury Drive, authorities said.

Police said the man was heading westbound on I-10 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a center median.

The impact caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle and he was declared dead at the scene, officers said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the man to lose control of his vehicle.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

