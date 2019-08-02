Major closure planned for Southwest Freeway at West Loop this weekend

Google Maps

HOUSTON - Drivers beware -- there will be a total freeway closure on the Southwest Freeway this weekend.

All southbound lanes from Weslayan Street to Chimney Rock Road will be closed from Friday until Monday.

What they're doing

Crews will be working on the foundations for the new West Loop southbound connector to northbound Southwest Freeway.

The $259 million project is expected to "significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sought distances and providing remedies to eliminate weaving," according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Impact on drivers

Motorists are urged to consider taking alternative routes in order to avoid the area.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.