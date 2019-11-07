LIST: High-water locations reported in the Houston area

Associated Press

HOUSTON - High water was being reported at the following locations as of 2 p.m. Nov. 7, 2019, according to Houston Transtar.

IH-45 NORTH Northbound Before TIDWELL RD 2 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 1:31 PM today

IH-45 Southbound At SH 96/CALDER/BRITTANY BAY in Galveston County 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 2:17 PM today

IH-69 SOUTHWEST Northbound At IH-610 WEST LOOP Exit Ramp Verified at 1:07 PM today

SH-288 Northbound At CROIX RD CR 58 in Brazoria County Left Lane Verified at 3:01 PM today

Track the rain using our interactive radar at Click2Houston.com/weather, or download the free Frank's Forecast app to take the radar with you wherever you go.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.