Life Flight seen at crash on Katy Freeway, all westbound lanes closed

HOUSTON - Traffic is backed up in west Harris County due to a four-car crash on the Katy Freeway.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the Katy Freeway westbound at Greenhouse Road.

Life Flight was seen at the scene of the crash, but officials have not given information on how many people were involved or what injuries they may have sustained.

All westbound lanes remain closed as crews and authorities work to clear the scene, authorities said.

This is a developing story.

