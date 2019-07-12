Lane closures that will cause major headache include Galveston, Galleria areas

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Here are lane closures in the Houston area that you need to know about this weekend:

League City:

1) Closure: Heading northbound on I-45, Sh 96 to FM 518 in League City, alternate lanes will be closed including the entrance ramp from SH 96 from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Detour to the feeder or use SH3 to bypass the closure.

2) Closure: Near Hobby, 45 Gulf northbound will see a lane reduction from 610 to Woodridge. Northbound at Cullen, all lanes will be closed in the night time hours, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through July 31.

Galleria:

Closure: The Galleria area is already one of the busiest areas in town, but add roadwork and it’s painful. Southbound on 610 from I-10 to Post Oak will be closed as crews hang steel beams. The I-10 ramps to 610 and the 290 inbound ramp to I-10 will be closed this weekend as well. For drivers traveling northbound, two lanes will be closed from South Post Oak to Woodway.

Katy:

Closure: I-10 westbound will be reduced by three lanes from Westgreen to SH99 in the overnight hours through July 26.

Alvin:

Closure: SH35 at H6 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to Monday at 5 a.m.

