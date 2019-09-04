I-45 expansion is making its way to the coast

Google Maps

HOUSTON - In Galveston County, there are multiple projects going on to expand the roadway -- all of which widen the Gulf Freeway from six lanes to eight lanes.

The improvements will reduce congestion and improve safety during hurricane evacuations.

Here's a look at the projects:

I-45 from FM 518 to FM 517

Anticipated completion is early 2021

Widening the frontage road to two continuous frontage road lanes in each direction. One of the lanes will include a shared-use bike lane to encourage alternative modes of transportation.

Reconstruction of the SH 96 intersection, which will include dedicated right-turn lanes.

Reconfiguration of the I-45/FM 646 intersection (I-45 will pass over FM 646), which includes the construction of the overpass and the addition of U-turns, bidirectional access roads, new traffic signals and sidewalks.

Installation of a new storm sewer system, which includes five detention ponds.

Installation of additional lighting for the corridor and a continuous sidewalk along both the northbound and southbound frontage roads.

I-45 from FM 517 to FM 1764

Anticipated completion is late 2022

Reconstructing and widening of the Hughes Road overpass from two lanes to four lanes.

Reconfiguration of the I-45/Holland Road intersection (I-45 will pass over Holland Road), which includes the construction of an overpass, addition of U-turns and new traffic signals.

Construction of a new intersection at Lago Mar Boulevard which will include U-turn lanes, two through lanes and dedicated left-turn lanes, along with a new I-45 overpass.

Mar Boulevard which will include U-turn lanes, two through lanes and dedicated left-turn lanes, along with a new I-45 overpass. Reconstruction and widening of the I-45 overpass at FM 1764, along with the addition of one through lane in each direction.

Installation of a new storm sewer system, which includes several detention ponds.

Installation of additional lighting for the corridor and a continuous sidewalk along both the northbound and southbound frontage roads.

