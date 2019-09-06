How to get free stuff for putting your phone down while driving

HOUSTON - A recent study shows that Houston drivers talk and text while driving more than drivers in any other city in the state.

Houston ranks worst in the nation among all other major cities for distracted driving according to ZenDrive, so as your teen drivers head back to school, you may want to download the Safe2Save on their phone and yours too.

Safe2Save rewards drivers with free stuff for every minute that they stay off their phone while they're behind the wheel.

Just driving around Houston, it is easy to spot drivers texting or scrolling through Facebook.

"We're gonna have to break that addiction," said Marci Corry. She founded Safe2Save two years ago with that goal.

Memorial Hermann Life Flight is the app’s main sponsor. As the busiest trauma center in the nation, Memorial Hermann wants to help because distracted driving is the cause of the most preventable death with those under the age of 54.

How the app works:

- When you download the app, it uses your GPS to detect if your car is moving. If you try to use your phone while you're driving more than 10 miles an hour, the app sends you notification that reads "It can wait. Don't tech and drive!"

- You can still use your navigation, stream music and listen to podcasts.

- You get 2 points for each minute you're in motion that you're not touching your phone.

- You can then redeem those points for free food or services at dozens of participating businesses.

There are businesses like Peli Peli, Carrabba's, Outback, Menchies, Dairy Queen, Dave & Busters and Urban Air Adventure Park. Every McDonald's in Houston is on board offering free Big Macs, french fries and other entree items. Just pull up the app and hand it to the cashier.

Houston Contest:

Right now in Houston, there is a contest for drivers that rewards people with $200 cash/week and a Disney Cruise for 4 or $5,000. Enter “TWFG” in the app to enter for the Disney Cruise.

You can read all of the details on the Safe2Save website.

Freebie for KPRC viewers:

When you download the app right now and use the promo code "KPRC," you will automatically get 800 points. With those points, you can get one free Big Mac at McDonald's, one cup of tomato basil soup at La Madeleine, 30% off your whole Papa Johns online order, a free Big 4 Po-Boy at Antone's or a free breakfast favorite entrée at Dish Society.

If you own a business that wants to join Safe 2 Save and help to stop texting and driving in Houston, you can send an email to info@safe2save.org.

