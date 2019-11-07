Here is when some major Houston construction projects should be completed

HOUSTON - Some major construction projects are underway in Houston to help with mobility and traffic in this growing city.

The Texas Department of Transportation provided updates to drivers Wednesday on where three major projects stand, how much they cost and when they will be completed.

State Highway 288 toll lanes

What: TxDOT is in the process of constructing four toll lanes to provide inbound and outbound lanes for north Brazoria County and the Pearland areas to the Medical Center and downtown. Drivers can expect sporadic closures to connecting ramps and total closures while the project is being completed.

Cost: $157,920,000

Expected Completion: Summer 2020

Reconstruction of I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound

What: TxDOT is in the process of reconstructing all area connector ramps: two at Interstate 69 and Interstate 610 -- the two busiest highways in the state of Texas. This will increase traffic flow. The lanes on the connecting ramp are being widened to two lanes and would be pushed further out so that drivers would have to commit earlier on whether to take I-610 northbound or southbound. TxDOT said that there was an issue with congestion in this area.

Cost: $40,216,248

Expected Completion: Aug. 13, 2024

Reconstructing Elysian Viaduct

What: TxDOT is in the process of reconstructing the Elysian Viaduct to be wider and to expand across I-10. This would improve traffic flow in the area and create another route for those traveling in and out of downtown.

Cost: $35,600,000

Expected Completion: Spring of 2020

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.