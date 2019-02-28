Hazmat spill causes major closure, traffic headache on Katy Freeway

Morning commuters are dealing with a major headache Thursday after an overnight crash in west Houston, Feb. 28, 2019.

HOUSTON - Morning commuters are dealing with a major headache Thursday after an overnight crash in west Houston.

A box truck and a construction truck heading inbound on I-10, the Katy Freeway, near Dairy Ashford crashed around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The accident caused a hazmat spill and a complete closure of the main lanes in that area, which caused a traffic backup for those coming from the Energy Corridor.

Some of the main lanes have since reopened, but the feeder lanes in the area are still crowded.

Officers said the accident has not yet been cleared because hazmat crews have to clean up the area before police can clear the scene.

While responding to the crash, police said a white sedan crashed into one of the patrol cars at the barricade. No officers were injured, and that driver was taken into custody.

All traffic in the area is being diverted to the HOV lanes, and police said the closure could last until 8 a.m. Thursday.

One of the drivers was transported to a hospital. Police did not give information on which driver was transported or the condition that person is in.

