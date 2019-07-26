Group prepares to vote on I-45 expansion as others call for delay

HOUSTON - A regional transportation group was scheduled to vote on whether the planned expansion of Interstate 45 through Houston would move forward, but community advocates urged officials to delay their decision.

Friday’s meeting of the Transportation Policy Council meeting was packed with members of the public who were eager to voice their opinion about the project before officials voted on a $100 million down payment.

The meeting started with an official from the Texas Department of Transportation discussing details of the plan, adding the agency is addressing concerns about air quality, displacement of residents and safety issues.

Several members of the public also spoke and most condemned the project as having a disproportionate effect on minorities. Others said the project would cause health issues for students at schools that would be near the expanded freeway.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she planned to recommend delaying the project for six months.

