These are the streets that will be closed tonight downtown because of Game 6

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros lead the series 3-2 and could become two-time World Series champions tonight if they win Game 6 against the Washington Nationals.

With the big game happening at Minute Maid Park, commuters in Houston can anticipate heavy traffic and street closures around the area.

The following streets will be closed on Tuesday night, according to the City of Houston:

Congress between Chartes & La Branch

& La Branch Preston between Chartes & La Branch

& La Branch Texas between Chartes & La Branch

& La Branch Hamilton between Frankin & Capitol

& Capitol Chenevert between Franklin & Capitol

between Franklin & Capitol Avenida de las Americas between Texas & Capitol

de Americas between Texas & Capitol Jackson between Franklin & Capitol

East curb lane (metered parking lane) of La Branch between Congress & Praire

East and west curb lanes of St. Emanuel between Capitol & Polk

North curb lane of Capitol between Hamilton & La Branch

