These are the streets that will be closed tonight downtown because of Game 6

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros lead the series 3-2 and could become two-time World Series champions tonight if they win Game 6 against the Washington Nationals.
With the big game happening at Minute Maid Park, commuters in Houston can anticipate heavy traffic and street closures around the area.
The following streets will be closed on Tuesday night, according to the City of Houston:
- Congress between Chartes & La Branch
- Preston between Chartes & La Branch
- Texas between Chartes & La Branch
- Hamilton between Frankin & Capitol
- Chenevert between Franklin & Capitol
- Avenida de las Americas between Texas & Capitol
- Jackson between Franklin & Capitol
- East curb lane (metered parking lane) of La Branch between Congress & Praire
- East and west curb lanes of St. Emanuel between Capitol & Polk
- North curb lane of Capitol between Hamilton & La Branch
