Galleria-area road closure could cause major headache for commuters

HOUSTON - A temporary headache for drivers in Southwest Houston is set to help prevent flooding in the future.

Starting Tuesday, a part of the US 59 southbound frontage road, west of Weslayan Street, is set to be closed and will remain closed for about three weeks.

The Harris County Flood Control District plans to rebuild a drainage ditch, which also includes removing a bridge.

The construction – which spans from Richmond Avenue to Westpark Drive - is part of a $14.4 million project to reduce flooding in the surrounding area.

People are being encouraged to use alternate routes via Richmond, Weslayan, Westpark or Newcastle, and to be alert and pay attention to all signs.

The exact duration of the closure depends on the weather, but a little trouble now could make a big difference in the future with regard to flooding.

