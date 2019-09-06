Freedom Over Texas: What you need to know about traffic, street closures

HOUSTON - The Citgo Freedom Over Texas celebration is this Wednesday and that means a number of traffic changes in and around the event grounds, starting Monday.
Here are some of the changes you can expect as the city celebrates Independence Day.
STREET CLOSURES:
Monday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Thursday, July 5, 7:00 a.m.
• Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
• Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
• Allen Parkway inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5)
• Sabine Street at Memorial Drive
• Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street
o Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway
• Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street.
o I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open
Monday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Thursday, July 5, 3:00 p.m.
• Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)
• Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
• Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street
Tuesday, July 3, 8:00 a.m. to Thursday, July 5, 9:00 a.m.
• Brazos (west curb lane) between Dallas and Lamar
Wednesday, July 4, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
• Bagby northbound at Dallas
• Bagby southbound at McKinney
• Lamar between Smith and Bagby
• Note: Relocate message boards to West Dallas at Crosby and Allen Parkway at Gillette per I-45 S, Crosby and Heiner Street closures
Wednesday, July 4, 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
• Silver Street at Memorial Drive
• Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
• Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
• Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)
Wednesday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
• Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
• Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby
Wednesday, July 4, 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Citgo Fireworks Display)
• Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive
*The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard/Studemont Street.
