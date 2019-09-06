Freedom Over Texas: What you need to know about traffic, street closures

HOUSTON - The Citgo Freedom Over Texas celebration is this Wednesday and that means a number of traffic changes in and around the event grounds, starting Monday.

Here are some of the changes you can expect as the city celebrates Independence Day.

STREET CLOSURES:

Monday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Thursday, July 5, 7:00 a.m.

• Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

• Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby

• Allen Parkway inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5)

• Sabine Street at Memorial Drive

• Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street

o Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway

• Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street.

o I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open

Monday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Thursday, July 5, 3:00 p.m.

• Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)

• Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

• Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Tuesday, July 3, 8:00 a.m. to Thursday, July 5, 9:00 a.m.

• Brazos (west curb lane) between Dallas and Lamar

Wednesday, July 4, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

• Bagby northbound at Dallas

• Bagby southbound at McKinney

• Lamar between Smith and Bagby

• Note: Relocate message boards to West Dallas at Crosby and Allen Parkway at Gillette per I-45 S, Crosby and Heiner Street closures

Wednesday, July 4, 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

• Silver Street at Memorial Drive

• Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

• Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

• Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

Wednesday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

• Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

• Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Wednesday, July 4, 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Citgo Fireworks Display)

• Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

*The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard/Studemont Street.



