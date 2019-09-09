Fort Bend County deputy hit by vehicle in Wharton County, officials say

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Bend County deputy was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Wharton County, according to officials.

According to a tweet from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was on his way into work when he stopped to check on a crash on U.S. Highway 59 near Country Road 216 in Wharton County.

"He was subsequently struck by a car," the tweet read.

The deputy, who was identified only as T. James, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

