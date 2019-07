Traffic is diverted onto I-45 from I-10 near the iconic "Be Someone" bridge in Houston after a fatal crash July 22, 2019.

HOUSTON - Traffic is being diverted Monday off Interstate 10 at Interstate 45 because of a fatal crash.

The crash was reported at 4:39 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-10 near downtown Houston.

Houston police said a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle.

