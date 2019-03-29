Eastex Freeway to be closed for hours after truck driver killed in fiery crash

A truck driver was killed after his 18-wheeler slammed into a barricade in the Humble area.

Police said the accident happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday on the southbound lanes of Highway 59 near Townsend Boulevard and Loop 494.

An 18-Wheeler carrying lawnmowers hit a barricade between the exit and the main lanes, flipped over and burst into flames, officers said.

Authorities said it took firefighters more than an hour to get the fire completely out. The driver, who was still inside the truck was burned in the blaze, officers said.

While firefighters were working to put out the fire, a secondary accident involving five vehicles happened due to rubbernecking, police said.

Officers said some people had to be transported to the hospital, but it is unclear how many or what their injuries were.

Police said all southbound main lanes of the Eastex Freeway will be shut down for several hours as crews and investigators work to clear the scene.

All traffic is being diverted to the feeder, which could cause a traffic nightmare for commuters out of Kingwood and other areas north of the accident.

