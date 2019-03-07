Drivers dealing with several miles of backup after accident on East Freeway

Brake lights can be seen for miles after an 18-wheeler struck a bridge on the East Freeway.

HOUSTON - Brake lights can be seen for miles after an 18-wheeler struck a bridge on the East Freeway.

The incident happened around 5:40 a.m. after an over-height truck traveling inbound on the I-10 near Waco hit a bridge and knocked some cement off, authorities said.

Authorities said the accident caused structural damage to the bridge and road debris in the area.

Traffic is in a major gridlock and backed up for at least five miles coming from the east side.

Only one lane is getting through in the area, and authorities do not know how long the road will be partially closed.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.