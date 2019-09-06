Investigation underway after driver hits, kills father of 3, flees scene

Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in west Houston.

Holbert Benitez was a welder and a father of three, but now his children and family are left to grieve the loss of their loved one.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Brittmoore Road near Hazelhurst Drive.

Benitez was walking across the street when someone headed northbound on Brittmoore in a 2014-2017, light-colored Toyota truck struck him and kept driving, authorities said.

Family members said Benitez was in his late 30s.

Police are searching the area for surveillance cameras that may have caught the crash in hopes to it will lead to the driver.

Authorities said the truck will likely have front end damage.

Anyone with information is contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

