Do you have the worst commute in Houston area? Prove it!

HOUSTON - Living in a commuter city like Houston can take its toll on your sanity.

Whether it's 290, 288, 610, 10 or 45, the interstates and highways around Houston are congested during the morning and afternoon commutes.

So which highway is the worst? KPRC Channel 2 News crunches the numbers tonight at 10 p.m. Watch the video above for a sneak peek.

We want to know -- Do you think you have the worst commute in Houston? Comment below in our comment section with your route and what makes it the worst!

We'll be tracking the results and talking about them on KPRC2 and Click2Houston.com.

