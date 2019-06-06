Cyclist hit, killed while exiting North Freeway, sheriff says

HOUSTON - A cyclist was hit and killed Thursday while exiting a freeway in north Harris County, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 5:40 a.m. on the northbound exit ramp from Interstate 45 North Freeway to Kuykendahl and Rankin roads.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that it appears a man on a bicycle was exiting the freeway when he was struck by a vehicle. The cyclist died at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the driver of the vehicle that hit the cyclist left the scene.

The exit ramp is closed to traffic while investigators are at the scene, Gonzalez said.

