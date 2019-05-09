Crash kills 1, injures 4 in League City

A car that was involved in a fatal crash in League City, Texas, is seen May 8, 2019, after authorities were forced to cut the roof off of the vehicle.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A woman was killed and four other people were injured Wednesday in a League City crash.

The crash was reported about 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street.

League City police said a car was pulled out of the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in front of a pickup that was traveling east on Main Street and the two vehicles collided.

Police said the driver of the car, who was identified only as a woman in her 60s, was killed.

The two passengers in the car and the driver and the passenger of the pickup were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

