Crash involving 3 tractor-trailers closes southbound US 59 near Beasley

BEASLEY, Texas - A crash involving a trio of tractor-trailers Friday closed the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 near Beasley.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. at Grunwald Road.

Video from SKY2 showed traffic was being diverted onto Grunwald Road. The highway already appeared to have reduced lanes because of construction in the area.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

