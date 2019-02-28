Busy traffic night: Man hit by car, motorcyclist killed in overnight fatal accidents

HOUSTON - It was a busy night for Houston roads.

The major issue was a hazmat spill that caused a major closure on I-10, the Katy Freeway, but there were a couple of other accidents overnight that both ended with fatalities.

According to authorities, one of the accidents also happened a few miles east of the hazmat spill on Voss Road near the eastbound lanes of I-10 around 12 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies on the scene said the driver of a Chevy Cruze going southbound drove across the feeder and crashed into a barrier for the freeway on-ramp.

The driver of the vehicle got out of the car and ran across the westbound lanes and onto the eastbound lanes, where he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies said of the second driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. There is no word on why the man decided to run across the freeway.

A second fatal accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy 249 just south of Mills Road.

Police said a motorcycle rider was entering the freeway at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control of the bike and crashed into a passing minivan.

The motorcyclist was declared dead on the scene, police said.

Officers said the driver of the minivan is cooperating and is not expected to face charges. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

