At least one killed in crash on SH 249 near Grand Parkway

The scene of a fatal crash on State Highway 249 in northwest Harris County, Texas, is seen on Sept. 11, 2019.

TOMBALL, Texas - At least one person is dead following a crash in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened around noon Wednesday on Highway 249 and Northpointe Boulevard near the Grand Parkway, authorities said.

According to a tweet by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, at least one person was killed in the two-car accident.

There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or the extent of their injuries.

Deputies are still working to learn more details about the crash.

Only one lane is getting through and crews and investigators work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.



