All lanes shut down following 18-wheeler crash on East Freeway

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - All the main lanes of the East Freeway are shut down following a four-vehicle crash.

Deputies said the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on the East Freeway near Dell Dale in east Harris County.

Two 18-wheelers and two cars were involved in the crash, authorities said.

Deputies said they are working to determine what led up to the crash.

Authorities have not released any information on how many people were involved in the crash, but they said the accident is not fatal.

Crews are still working to clear the scene, and authorities said the freeway will be shut down for a while until they are finished.

