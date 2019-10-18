At least one dead in multi-car accident on Beltway near IAH

At least one person is dead after a major accident on the Sam Houston Tollway in north Houston.

According to authorities, the accident happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on the Beltway at John F Kennedy Boulevard near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Police said between five and six vehicles were involved in the crash.

All eastbound lanes in the area are shut down as investigators and crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.



