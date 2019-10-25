5 traffic trouble spots you should watch for this weekend

The weather is expected to be spectacular this weekend, but before you head out, here are some traffic issues you need to watch out for.

NEAR DOWNTOWN HOUSTON

The I-10 westbound connector ramp to the Eastex Freeway is scheduled to be closed nightly from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Houston TranStar suggests drivers exit San Jacinto and make a U-turn.

WEST HOUSTON

The I-10 eastbound entrance ramp from Bunker Hill will be shut down from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. People are urged to use the next entrance ramp to enter the Katy Freeway.

ROSENBERG

IH-69 from SH-36 to FM-2218 will be under repairs nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

HIGHLANDS

Crews will be working at I-10 eastbound and westbound from Magnolia Avenue to Bayou Drive. Drivers are encouraged to follow the detour signs from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.

BROOKSHIRE

In Waller County, one lane eastbound from Brazos River to FM 1489 and one lane westbound from Peach Road to Brazos River will be closed from 8:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.