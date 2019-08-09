4 Houston traffic trouble spots to avoid this weekend

HOUSTON - Traffic in Houston can be challenging, but there are some construction projects going on that can make it even more so.

Here’s a list of some of the places where you’ll find major backups this weekend.

US 59 Southwest Freeway closed at 610 Loop

Remember last weekend? Well, roadwork repeats on U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway this weekend.

Southbound main lanes will close at 9 p.m. Friday from Weslayan to Chimney Rock. The highway will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should consider taking alternate routes like Richmond, Westpark Drive or Bissonnet. You could also just avoid the area altogether.

US 290 Northwest Freeway ramp to 610 Loop southbound

On the northwest side of town, watch for the U.S. 290 eastbound or inbound ramp to 610 Loop southbound to be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday. U-turn at Ella to get back to the 610 Loop.

SH 288 South Freeway closed at the Beltway

State Highway 288 northbound main lanes will be closed at the South Sam Houston Tollway from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. Alternate routes include Almeda or Cullen.

I-10 East Freeway lane closures near downtown

Watch for three lanes to close on the I-10 East Freeway westbound or inbound from Waco to U.S. 59 from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Expect delays.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.