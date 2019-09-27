4 Houston-area traffic trouble spots to watch for this weekend

HOUSTON - Traffic in the Houston area is rarely a joy, and the scores of construction projects that are going on make it even more of a headache for drivers.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest traffic trouble spots drivers will want to avoid this weekend.

I-45 Gulf headed toward Galveston Island

Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway southbound at Monroe: All lanes will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday. Slow conditions are anticipated. Drivers can use Old Galveston Road, Telephone or Interstate 610 as alternate routes.

Near the Texas Medical Center

SH 288 South Freeway southbound from Dixie to Yellowstone: Three lanes will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Oct. 19.

U.S. 59 Southwest feeder

U.S. Highway 59 (Interstate 69) Southwest Freeway: Southbound feeder road will be closed from South Rice to Chimney Rock from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers should use the main lanes of the freeway or Richmond as alternates.

I-10 in Brookshire

Interstate 10 eastbound from FM Road 1489 to FM Road 359: All main lanes will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Oct. 7.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.