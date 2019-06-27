3 lanes of Katy Freeway closed at Mason Road for emergency repairs

Crews work to repair a section of the Katy Freeway in Katy, Texas, on June 27, 2019.

KATY, Texas - Three westbound lanes of Interstate 10 Katy Freeway were closed Thursday at Mason Road for emergency repairs.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the lanes will be closed until 5 a.m. Friday.

The HOV lane will be shifted to the left shoulder, officials said.

The nature of the repairs was not immediately clear.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area.

