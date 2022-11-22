Major closures underway on Gulf Freeway southbound at FM 2351 after multi-vehicle crash, HPD says

Major closures on Gulf Freeway southbound at FM 2351 after multi-vehicle crash, HPD says

HOUSTON – Major closures are underway on Gulf Freeway southbound at FM 2351 Tuesday after a multi-vehicle crash, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to HPD, several lanes are blocked.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as traffic delays are expected.

TRAFFIC ALERT: GULF FWY SHUT DOWN NEAR CLEAR LAKE CITY BLVD: SB LANES BLOCKED BY 3 VEHICLE CRASH: #houtraffic #kprc2 #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/lTkhxt10YP — KPRC2Anavid (@KPRC2Anavid) November 22, 2022

I-45 Gulf Freeway (southbound) @ FM 2351, multi-vehicle crash has several lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 22, 2022

Check back here for more updates as they become available.