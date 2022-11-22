47º

Major closures underway on Gulf Freeway southbound at FM 2351 after multi-vehicle crash, HPD says

HOUSTON – Major closures are underway on Gulf Freeway southbound at FM 2351 Tuesday after a multi-vehicle crash, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to HPD, several lanes are blocked.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as traffic delays are expected.

Check back here for more updates as they become available.

