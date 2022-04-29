70º

TRAFFIC ALERT: All mainlanes shut down at I-45 Gulf Freeway headed inbound at Lockwood due to auto-pedestrian crash

I-45 Gulf inbound shut down before 59 ramp due to auto-pedestrian crash (KPRC)

HOUSTON – All mainlanes at I-45 Gulf Freeway headed inbound at Lockwood near the U.S. 59 ramp exit are shut down due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash, according to Houston police.

Details of the fatal auto-pedestrian crash are not immediately available.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route or exit if you are headed towards downtown.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

