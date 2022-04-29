TRAFFIC ALERT: All mainlanes shut down at I-45 Gulf Freeway headed inbound at Lockwood due to auto-pedestrian crash

I-45 Gulf inbound shut down before 59 ramp due to auto-pedestrian crash

HOUSTON – All mainlanes at I-45 Gulf Freeway headed inbound at Lockwood near the U.S. 59 ramp exit are shut down due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash, according to Houston police.

Details of the fatal auto-pedestrian crash are not immediately available.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route or exit if you are headed towards downtown.

