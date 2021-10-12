Southbound lanes at Gulf Freeway near Telephone shut down after driver hits officer, HPD says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Houston police said the southbound lanes at Gulf Freeway near Telephone are shut down due to a major crash involving an officer Tuesday morning.

Freeway Closure: Southbound lanes at Gulf Fwy at Telephone will be shutdown for a major crash investigation. Expect Delays. #houtraffic CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 12, 2021

Investigators said a driver hit the officer. An investigation is currently underway to see if that driver was intoxicated during the time of the crash.

Officers said drivers can expect delays in the area.