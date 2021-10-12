Cloudy icon
Southbound lanes at Gulf Freeway near Telephone shut down after driver hits officer, HPD says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – Houston police said the southbound lanes at Gulf Freeway near Telephone are shut down due to a major crash involving an officer Tuesday morning.

Investigators said a driver hit the officer. An investigation is currently underway to see if that driver was intoxicated during the time of the crash.

Officers said drivers can expect delays in the area.

