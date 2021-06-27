TRAFFIC ALERT: All main lanes at Southwest Freeway southbound at Elgin blocked due to hazmat incident

HOUSTON – All main lanes at Southwest Freeway southbound at Elgin are blocked Sunday afternoon due to a hazmat incident, according to TxDOT Houston.

Crews are working to clear the area but it is expected to take multiple hours.

Officials asked drivers to take alternate routes.

I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at Elgin all mainlanes blocked due to hazmat incident. Seek alternate route as this could take multiple hours to clear. pic.twitter.com/jhgC5wnKK7 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 27, 2021

