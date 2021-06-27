Partly Cloudy icon
91º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: All main lanes at Southwest Freeway southbound at Elgin blocked due to hazmat incident

Tags: 
Local
,
Houston
KPRC
KPRC

HOUSTON – All main lanes at Southwest Freeway southbound at Elgin are blocked Sunday afternoon due to a hazmat incident, according to TxDOT Houston.

Crews are working to clear the area but it is expected to take multiple hours.

Officials asked drivers to take alternate routes.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.