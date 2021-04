Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Two major freeways are shut down as a result of vehicle accidents that resulted in fires.

According to Houston Transtar, IH-10 East Eastbound at IH-69 Eastex is closed due to a heavy truck crash that resulted in a vehicle fire and IH-45 North Southbound at Spring Cypress Road and FM 2920 is closed due to a crash that resulted in a vehicle fire.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the areas, if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.