Ask 2: What do I do if I have a water-main break?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What do I do if I have a water-main break?

Answer: This happens more commonly than many may think, water main breaks aren’t just susceptible to major thoroughfares it can happen on your neighborhood street. According to the City of Houston, the first thing you should do is call the 3-1-1 service request line or fill out the online form available at Houston 3-1-1 Service Request Index to report a minor water main break.