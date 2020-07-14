Sugar Land drivers may soon see some relief on Highway 6

Sugar Land – One of Sugar Land’s busiest roadways is getting revamped, but while the work is being done, it’s driving residents crazy.

So far, the Texas Department of Transportation has relocated 85% of the underground utilities, upgrades to 70% of traffic lights are complete and 35% of the road work is done.

A new lane on Highway 6 will run both in the northbound and southbound direction between Lexington Boulevard and the Southwest Freeway, expanding the highway from six to eight lanes.

Here’s a look at what’s already done:

New traffic lights at brooks & lifetime fitness

They’ve poured concrete for the new northbound traffic lane from the beginning of the project north of brooks (except for small areas as they’re waiting for utility work to wrap up).

TXDOT is also done with construction for three new driveways into Chick-Fil-A, Imperial Medical Center and the mall.

Drivers can also look forward to a new traffic light at the Flour Daniel intersection in the next month.

The $12.1 million road-widening project is expected to be completed in December.