Sugar Land drivers may soon see some relief on Highway 6

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

Sugar Land – One of Sugar Land’s busiest roadways is getting revamped, but while the work is being done, it’s driving residents crazy.

So far, the Texas Department of Transportation has relocated 85% of the underground utilities, upgrades to 70% of traffic lights are complete and 35% of the road work is done.

A new lane on Highway 6 will run both in the northbound and southbound direction between Lexington Boulevard and the Southwest Freeway, expanding the highway from six to eight lanes.

Here’s a look at what’s already done:

  • New traffic lights at brooks & lifetime fitness
  • They’ve poured concrete for the new northbound traffic lane from the beginning of the project north of brooks (except for small areas as they’re waiting for utility work to wrap up).
  • TXDOT is also done with construction for three new driveways into Chick-Fil-A, Imperial Medical Center and the mall.

Drivers can also look forward to a new traffic light at the Flour Daniel intersection in the next month.

The $12.1 million road-widening project is expected to be completed in December.

