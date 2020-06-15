I-10 westbound closed near Wade Road after woman injured in big-rig crash, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A woman was injured in a big rig crash that shut down westbound I-10 near Wade, Baytown police said.

Police said initial responding units located a big rig in the area, which rolled off the side of the freeway.

According to officers, a 62-year-old woman was flown downtown via Life Flight.

The entire freeway was closed in both directions for a period of time. All westbound traffic remains closed as there remains a HazMat situation due to the big rig crash.