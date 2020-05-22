What you need to know before traveling this Memorial Day

HOUSTON – For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast. This is because the numbers used for this forecast have been affected by COVID-19.

The annual forecast estimates the number of people and according to AAA, those numbers are no longer accurate.

But if you do plan on being out and about this holiday weekend, here’s a look at where gas prices stand:

Houston: the average for a gallon of regular gas is $1.61.

Across Texas: the average is the same.

Across the country: gas is about $1.94.

Information for this story was obtained from a AAA survey document.