You will have to pay for tolls again on Harris County roads starting today

HOUSTON – The Harris County Commissioners Court approved toll operations resuming on Harris County toll roads starting Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Tolls for HCTRA were initially waived last month in order to assist those who needed to travel during the “stay home, work safe” order that was issued March 24.

In order to ensure the safety of customers and staff, HCTRA will remain a “hands-free” toll collection. Cash customers are advised to drive through and pay online for tolls only, with no fees. If customers are unable to access online services, a bill will be mailed to the owner of the registered vehicle.

Tolls can be paid at www.hctra.org/MissedAToll.