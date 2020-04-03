Semi-truck strikes tire iron; fuel spill shuts down I-10 at IH-45, police say
HOUSTON – Police have shut down the freeway after a truck diesel fuel spill on IH-10 and IH-45 Friday morning.
Police said the closure is at West IH-10 and just past Houston Avenue.
Emergency crews said they responded to reports of a semi-truck leaking fuel at around 3 a.m. Police said arriving units located the semi-truck park on the shoulder of the freeway.
According to police, fuel was leaking across all lanes of the I-10 freeway. All lanes of the West IH-10 freeway have been shut down. It was reported the semi-truck struck a tire iron and the tire iron became stuck in the fuel tank, police said. Crews are cleaning up the spill.
