3 killed in 3 crashes across Harris County

HOUSTON – Three people were killed Wednesday in three crashes that happened across Harris County.

None of the crashes appear to be connected.

Here’s what we know about each of the incidents.

Huffmeister Road

This crash was reported about 5 a.m. on Huffmeister Road near the Northwest Freeway in Cypress.

According to Harris County deputies, 78-year-old Davis Thibodeaux was traveling south on Huffmeister Road when his vehicle went off the road and slammed into two trees.

Thibodeaux was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aldine Bender Road

This crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. on Aldine Bender Road near Vickery Drive.

According to deputies, a woman was hit and killed while walking in the area. Her identity was not immediately released.

The driver who hit the woman stayed at the scene, deputies said.

Ella Boulevard

This crash was reported about 9:45 a.m. on Ella Boulevard near Gears Road.

Deputies said a motorist was traveling north on Ella Boulevard when he lost control, went off the road and landed in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.