1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash near Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – One person was killed and another was injured in a fiery crash Tuesday near Cypress.

The three-vehicle crash was reported about 8:15 a.m. near West and Greenhouse roads.

Capt. Daniel Arizpe, of the Cy-Fair Fire Department, said firefighters arrived at the scene to find a vehicle engulfed in flames. Crews found a person dead inside the vehicle once the fire was extinguished, Arizpe said.

According to Harris County deputies at the scene, witnesses reported seeing a car headed east on West Road that was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

Deputies said the car hit a red SUV, spun out of control, hit a truck and caught fire.

The driver of the car died in the crash, deputies said.

The crash happened where West Road changes from four lanes to two lanes.

“It is possible that he was weaving in and out and all of a sudden he figured out it goes down to one lane and then couldn’t get back or just lost control,” said Deputy Dennis Castaine, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the other drivers was taken to a local hospital. The third driver refused treatment at the scene.