Minor injuries reported after loaded school bus crashes near Arcola

ARCOLA, Texas – A school bus that was loaded with students was involved in a crash Thursday near Arcola.

The crash was reported about 8:30 a.m. near State Highway 6 and South Post Oak Boulevard.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Twitter describing the crash as “major.” In a subsequent tweet, deputies said it appears some people on the bus suffered minor injuries.

According to the Fort Bend Independent School District, the bus was headed to Baines Middle School and there were about 35 to 40 students on board. FBISD confirmed some students had minor injuries. There is no word on if anyone had to be taken to a hospital or what the injuries are.

Update: There are minor injuries only on the bus. Multiple EMS units on location to ensure students are OK. https://t.co/3YSRhTHU1z — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 16, 2020

FBISD said the bus does not have seatbelts.

Drivers in the area were asked to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing.