At least 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash in north Houston
HOUSTON – At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment around 9 a.m. Friday, according to Harris County Precinct 4. Other injuries have also been reported.
The accident occurred at Bammel North Houston and North Sam Houston Tollway in north Houston. There is a heavy police presence at the intersection, which has been closed for investigation.
The public is asked to avoid this area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
HAPPENING NOW - FATALITY CRASH ON BAMMEL NORTH HOUSTON AND THE NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY WEST INTERSECTION Constables...Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Friday, December 20, 2019
