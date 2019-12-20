52ºF

At least 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash in north Houston

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

One dead in two-vehicle crash near Bammel North Houston and North Sam Houston Tollway in North Houston.

HOUSTON – At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment around 9 a.m. Friday, according to Harris County Precinct 4. Other injuries have also been reported.

The accident occurred at Bammel North Houston and North Sam Houston Tollway in north Houston. There is a heavy police presence at the intersection, which has been closed for investigation.

The public is asked to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

